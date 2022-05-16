Forensic team inspects dead model Shahana's Kozhikode residence

Kozhikode: A forensic team inspected the residence of upcoming model and actor Shahana, 20, who was found hanging from the window at her home last week. Even as the autopsy report is awaited the mystery over her death persists. All angles are being probed amid grave allegations by her kin.

The probe team arrived at the rented house in Parambil Bazar here on Monday.

Shahana was found dead in the house on Thursday night. Her husband Sajjad, 31, is now under police custody after her family members raised various allegations, including assault and murder, against him.

Shahana's brother had earlier claimed it was very unlikely that the over 5.3-foot tall person would hang from a low window on which her body was found. The rope found around her neck was strangely tied to the window at a length identical to her height. Strangulation marks too were found around her neck.

The investigators likely took into consideration such claims made by her kin.

Earlier the cops had recovered drugs. It is alleged Sajjad used to take drugs.

Shahana's mother Umaiban had told TV news channels that Sajjad used to torture her daughter.

Umaiban told media persons that Shahana had informed about regular torture and drunken brawls by Sajjad and he was regularly pestering her for more dowry. She also alleged that Sajad had sold off all her jewellery.

"Sajjad is responsible for her death. Sajjad, his parents and his sister used to regularly misbehave with my daughter and recently he had beaten her and forced her to hand over a cheque she received as remuneration for a modelling assignment," she alleged.

She also said that Shahna and Sajad were living separately for the past some time.

"We have received information that they had a fight over some cheque which she received for modelling. His version is that she hanged herself on the window. We are investigating whether her act was sufficient to cause death," Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudharshan told the media.

The local residents also told police that the couple did not have good relations for some time and regular fights were taking place between them.

Shahana was also turning busy these days with assignments from Tamil film industry also.