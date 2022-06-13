Malayalam
Manichan, kingpin of Kalluvathukal hooch tragedy, among 33 to be freed from jail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 13, 2022 02:54 PM IST Updated: June 13, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: After languishing in prison for the last two decades, Chandran, alias Manichan, the kingpin of the infamous hooch tragedy reported from Kalluvathukal in Kollam district, will be released soon.

The development came shortly after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan approved the Cabinet move.

Thirty-one lives were lost and over 500 were hospitalised following the tragedy that rocked the state on October 21, 2000.

Though he was sentenced to prison for a life term and 43 years, his term was shortened as part of the remissions program.

Besides him, 32 others lodged in prisons across Kerala are also set to be freed ahead of the platinum jubilee of Indian Independence, celebrated nationwide as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Manichan's wife had also filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking his release.

Last November Manichan's two brothers Vinod Kumar and Manikantan (Kochani) were set free after the jail advisory committee had reported that they were ready to lead the lives of law-abiding citizens.

The duo were among the several convicts in the case.

The prime accused, Hyrunnisa alias Kalluvathukkal Thatha, had died of liver problems in 2009.

As per the case, those who had died had consumed spurious liquor that was sold at Hyrunnisa's house. It was brought from Manichan's godown.

