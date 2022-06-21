Aditya manages what his dad couldn't years ago, by rescuing boy drowning in temple pond

Thrikkodithanam (Changanassery): A son achieves what his father could not do years ago — save a boy from drowning! Thekkepparambil T R Krishnakumar and his son, 17-year-old Aditya Krishna (Appu), jumped into the pond of Devi Temple at Maloorkkavu to rescue a child from drowning at a gap of over two decades, as if in a time warp. Father could only get the dead body out, but when the situation repeated 23 years later, his son could save a life.

Aditya rescued Sabarinath (13), a Class-9 student from Aaramala, from drowning in the temple pond near Thrikkodithanam on the outkirts of Changanassery town in Kottayam district, around 5 pm on Sunday.

Apparently, five students were at the pond to take a dip on Sunday afternoon and four of them, including Sabarinath stepped into the water. When Sabarinath started sinking, his friend tried to rescue him, but couldn't. Aditya, who was playing nearby, came running quickly on hearing the boys’ loud cries for help. He jumped into the pond, got hold of Sabarinath and brought him to safety.

It was in the same pond that his father Krishnakumar had attempted to save another 13-year-old boy from drowning, in a similar situation, 23 years ago. After searching for the boy in the pond for a long time, Krishnakumar could only get the boy’s body.

Krishnakumar had apparently spoken about this incident to both his sons, Aditya and Eeshwara Krishna, and had taught both his boys to swim. Swapna is Adhithya’s mother.