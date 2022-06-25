Actress assault case: Prosecution keen on examining memory card at central lab

Kochi: The prosecution has informed the Kerala High Court that it had no objection to sending the memory card, a crucial piece of evidence in the 2017 actress assault case, to a central lab for forensic examination.

But the counsel for actor Dileep, an accused in the case, contended that the prosecution, which had opposed this earlier, is now in favour of it to delay the trial.

"The attempt is to create a smokescreen. If there is a change in the hash value of the memory card, which is in the custody of the court, the accused are not responsible for it. This would not affect the trial of the case," said senior lawyer B Raman Pillai, who appeared for Dileep.

Director-General of Prosecution T A Shaji pointed out that the integrity of the evidence, which is in court’s custody, is being questioned, and this needs to be clarified.

The investigation is underway and more information cannot be disclosed, the prosecution said and submitted its request to the court.

"The prosecution does not have any special agenda. The forensic explanation about the consequences of the change in hash value is being sought," he said.

But Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas pointed out that the evidence was submitted in court. The experts had also said that a copy of this has been kept in the lab, as per the court's directive. The court asked why then the examination was being sought. The court also said that there was no change in the hash value of the visuals in the memory card.

At the request of the prosecution, state forensic lab assistant director Deepa gave an explanation over the change in the hash value of the memory card. Deepa, who appeared in court via video-conferencing, said that the hash value would change if there is any addition, omission or modifications.