CPM never said ministers performed poorly, it was constructive criticism: MV Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state committee had recently come down heavily on several ministers in the second Pinarayi government.

But CPM's freshly appointed state secretary, MV Govindan, who was one of the ministers to be criticised by the party leadership, has claimed the matter was wrongly interpreted.

"No one said the performances were bad. Only suggestions for improvements were given and criticisms are always welcome in CPM. The party believes in healthy discussions," Govindan told media persons at the AKG Centre here on Sunday.

On the ongoing tension between the state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Govindan said the party will not back off.

"The party has always overcome such hurdles and it will only keep moving forward. A governor's stance must be democratic and in accordance with the constitution. If it is not, he will be criticised," said Govindan.

Further, on being asked if the party thinks Governor Khan was playing a political game, Govindan responded: "The media has to say what the governor is playing right now?"

Govindan reiterated his predecessor, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's views on the RSS-BJP in Kerala. "They are deliberately trying to create chaos in the state. The attack on Anavoor Nagappan's house and DYFI activists is intended to trigger tension. The RSS-BJP want to provoke us into a clash and then claim there are law and order issues here," said Govindan.

He said Kodiyeri, who had stepped down owing to health issues, will be leaving the state on Monday for treatment. "The party and his family want him back healthy," Govindan added.