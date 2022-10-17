Woman assault: Now, complainant files defamation case against Eldhose Kunnappilly

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to lock Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly beyond escape, the complainant in the assault case against him has now filed defamation charges. Kunnappilly, who is on the lam at present, has been charged under non-bailable sections, including rape, of the IPC in the case.

According to the complainant, the MLA has been spreading fake news about her in an attempt to tarnish her image. She believes certain online media portals have been paid by Kunnappilly to cook up false stories about her. The complainant claims to have proof of the accused having transferred money for the purpose. The additional case was filed at the Commissioner's office.

The Additional Sessions Court will pronounce its verdict with regard to Kunnappilly's anticipatory bail plea in the case on October 20.

The prosecution had informed the court that the complainant's life was under threat from the MLA. The court has heard the arguments of both sides.

It was on September 28 that the complainant, a teacher residing in Pettah, accused Kunnappilly of assaulting her.

The defence lawyer argued the MLA was a victim of political rivalry and that the complaint was fabricated.

"The complainant has a habit of trapping individuals by filing false cases against them, especially those which are physical, mental or sexual in nature," argued defence.

The lawyer also stated the complainant's claim that Rs 30 lakh was offered to her to settle the case was false. "The original complaint, which was made on September 28, did not raise physical abuse charges. This means the charge was later added to blackmail the defendant," stated the lawyer.

The complainant, before this, has filed harassment cases against a Circle Inspector and a Sub-Inspector with the Women's Commission, argued defence. "There are two warrants and 10 cases against the complainant as plaintiff and defendant," the lawyer added.