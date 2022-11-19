15 years teaching experience mandatory for college principals

Thiruvananthapuram: The recent High Court order in the Priya Varghese case makes it clear that an individual in question should have taught students for at least 15 years to be considered for appointment to the post of Principal in government and aided colleges.

With this, the recent Kerala government order providing for considering the period of service in deputation posts that don’t involve teaching, as teaching experience will become invalid.

The development will lead to questioning the appointment of many who have already become principals without having 15 years of teaching experience.

A rank list was recently published after inviting applications to the posts of Principal at 66 government colleges.

Out of the 102 applicants, only 43 have sufficient qualifications.

The minimum eligibility condition set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the Principal post is a Ph.D. degree, publication of 10 research papers in UGC-recognized journals, and a research score of 110 besides 15 years of teaching experience.

A committee headed by the College Education Director shortlisted the candidates and handed over the list to the PSC, which approved it four months back.

However, no appointments have been made so far.

The leaders of teachers’ associations often lack 15 years of teaching experience since they serve in deputation posts involving no actual teaching on many occasions.

It was in this background that the Kerala government issued the order providing for 15 years of total service as an adequate qualification for appointing to the posts.

The College Education Director has been asked to include more candidates in the Principal rank list on the basis of the order.

However, the High Court order makes it clear that only those having 15 years of actual teaching experience could be appointed to the post.

The UGC rules mandate a Ph.D., 10 research papers, a research score of 120, and ten years of teaching experience as the minimum qualification for direct appointment to the Professor post in Universities.

One should possess Ph.D., eight years of teaching experience, seven research papers, and a research score of 75 to become an Associate Professor.

However, they can become an Assistant Professor in colleges on the recommendation of the selection committee, upon having a Ph.D., eight years of teaching experience, participation in UGC refresher courses, and an excellent grade. The notion that taking maternity leave will affect the promotion is false.

Meanwhile, members of the ‘Save University Campaign Committee’ has submitted petitions to the Governor, Chief Minister, and Higher Education Minister, demanding the withdrawal of the order “aimed at accommodating those lacking 15 years teaching experience” to the posts of Government College Principal.