Young man nabbed again for assaulting teen girl

Adoor: A young man who targets teenage girls has been arrested yet again, this time soon after he was out on bail.

Ajith, 21, was arrested the other day for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Ajith feigned love to the girl, whom he had met via Instagram, and sexually assaulted her, as per the case. He trespassed into the girls's house and assaulted her.

After capturing the crime on the mobile phone, he threatened her that the images would be morphed and circulated on social media, and extorted money and gold.

She was later taken to various places and assaulted, the police said. Based on the girl's statements, the police filed a case and began an investigation.

A team led by inspector T D Prajeesh nabbed Ajith the other day.

The alleged incident happened in September. He committed the crime while out on bail after he was remanded in a case of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl six months ago.

She too was coerced her into giving her gold ornaments by threatening to circulate the nude pictures on social media, according to the police.

Ajith is a native of Enadimangalam in Pathanamthitta district, but was staying on rent at Karavaloor in Punalur.