Lock troublemakers, why control just women: HC on Calicut medical college hostel curfew

Onmanorama staff
Published: December 07, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Last week, the court had directed the government to clarify the reasons for such restrictions on female students who are adults. Photo: Manorama Online.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wenesday slammed the night curfew at the Calicut Medical College's ladies' hostel, while considering the plea of its students union against the curbs imposed on inmates.

“Why are just women controlled? Aren't troublemaker men supposed to be locked away. Can't the curfew be imposed on men and let women out,” Justice Devan Ramachandran observed while hearing the plea.

Meanwhile, the government submitted in the court the practice was followed considering the request of parents.

Citing the example of hostels without time restrictions, the court asked whether the students there have no parents.

Last week, the court had directed the government to clarify the reasons for such restrictions on female students who are adults.

Terming the curfew as patriarchal practices,

the bench observed such curbs do not suit a modern society.

The court had also asked how can the institution stop the girls from going out even in the campus, in the name of safety.

Break The Curfew protest

Students started the 'Break The Curfew' protest in November against restrictions on the movement of women inmates.

Their pleas to authorities to lift curbs did not yield a positive response.

They also pointed out that while time restriction is applicable to both male and female students on paper, it is not imposed in the men's hostel.

The students also highlighted lack of adquate CCTVs or streetlights in the hostel premises.

