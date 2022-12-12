Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2022 opening postponed to December 23

Kochi: The opening of the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale 2022, which was scheduled for today, is postponed to December 23, 2022. Student's Biennale will open as scheduled on December 13.

In the announcement regarding the same, the Kochi Biennale Foundation said, "Due to a variety of organisational challenges, compounded by external factors, the main Kochi-Muziris Biennale venues, including Aspinwall House, Anand Warehouse and Pepper House will open to the public on December 23, 2022. We are all working hard towards this new date. We thank you for your support and will keep you updated as the situation evolves."

Themed ‘In our veins flow ink and fire’, the biennale is to showcase more than 200 main artworks of 90 artists from about 40 different countries, across the 14 venues, until April 10, 2023.

Children's biennale would also be featured as part of the 2022 edition of the art potpourri, besides cultural programmes and performances.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Biennale, the biennial international art festival.

The international art exhibition is expected to revive the tourism sector of Kochi and the whole of Kerala.

Biennale Art would be exhibited at Darbar Hall Art Gallery, besides the venues at Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. The works of artists from Kerala would only be showcased at Darbar Hall.

This would be curated by Keralites Jiji Scaria, P S Jalaja and Radha Gomathi. About 150 artworks by 34 artists would be presented here.