Cows at Cliff House get new cosy abode; no music system for now

S V Rajesh
Published: December 17, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Cliff House | Photo: File Image
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The cows at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence 'Cliff house' have got a new abode. Six cows were shifted to the new 800 square-feet facility.

The new cowshed can accommodate six cows at a time. Four fans too have been installed in the facility.

A two-storey structure was initially considered but it was pared down to a tiled one-storey building. The foundation can support several storeys. Quarters for Cliff House workers could be built above in future.

Although there was a plan to install a music system in the cowshed for the animals to listen to music, it was dropped for fear of a controversy.

The construction of the cowshed and the surrounding outer wall was completed at a cost of Rs 42.90 lakh. The construction was carried under the supervision of the Chief Engineer (Buildings), Kerala Public Works Department. Earlier, eight persons took part in the PWD tender for the construction. The building contract was won by a Balaramapuram native.

The old cowshed on the Cliff House compound is over 30 years old. The new cowshed was built 3 metres away from the older one.  

