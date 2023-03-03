Malayalam
MK Raghavan's criticism of party inopportune and inappropriate: DCC report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 03, 2023 10:45 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Praveen Kumar on Friday submitted a report to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on MP M K Raghavan's criticism of the party at a public event.

The KPCC president demanded a report on Friday evening over the controversial remarks made by Raghavan on Thursday morning.

Praveen Kumar said a confidential report has been submitted to the KPCC and that all information regarding the issue has been included in the document. The report termed Raghavan's remarks inopportune and inappropriate.

"The entire world has heard M K Raghavan's speech. There is a standing instruction in the Congress that criticism of the party should not be made during public events. Those who have issues may raise them during party meetings. When the leadership is toiling hard to bring the Congress back to its previous glory, incidents like these which pull the party back should not happen. That is why the KPCC president sought an urgent report on the matter," said Praveen Kumar.

On Thursday, M K Raghavan harshly criticised the Congress leadership at an event held to present the Kozhikode P Sankaran Memorial Award to former KPCC president V M Sudheeran.

He said the Congress' policy was to 'use and throw' and that one had to remain silent if they wanted to climb up the ranks of the party.

He further said disagreements and criticism are not received well nor encouraged in the Congress. "Intra-party democracy has been restored even in the Muslim League," he added.

