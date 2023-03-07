Is the Brahmapuram fire man-made, asks HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court, which had ordered Ernakulam district collector, Pollution Control Board chairman and the Corporation secretary to appear before it on Tuesday afternoon, asked the officials whether the recent fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard was man-made.

While the Pollution Control Board chairman struggled to give proper answers, the district collector did not appear in court and deputed the officer in charge of disaster management instead.

The court asked the officials what steps were taken against those throwing waste away carelessly, and the officials replied that CCTV cameras have been installed to identify the offenders.

The court, which expressed displeasure over the collector's absence, said that a proper solution for the waste issue should be arrived at by June 6. If clear answers are not given to the questions asked in court, punitive actions would be taken for the same as well, the court added.

One of the judges, who held the suo motu proceedings, said that he felt suffocated while venturing out on Saturday.

The fire at the Brahmapuram waste yard started last Thursday and it took the officials five days to put it out. However, Kochi is still filled with the residue smoke and the court said the city feels like a gas chamber now.