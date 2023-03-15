Lady teacher alleges humiliation by colleague over workplace hostility

Adimali: A temporary teacher at a government school here in Idukki district had to face casteist slur from her colleague and that too in front of the students. In her complaint, she also alleged that the male teacher also tore her clothes.

The complaint is against C M Shamim, a senior assistant at the Government Lower Primary School at Irumbupalam in Adimali.

The alleged incident happened on February 15. The teacher was called out from the classroom during the class and even as the students watched, she was called by her caste name, foul language was used and an attempt was made to pull off the shawl worn over her churidar, as per the complaint by the young woman.

The accused even tried to hit her and that the churidar was torn as he pulled at the shawl, the complaint said. The woman alleged that hostility at the workplace was the reason for the humiliation.

The police registered a case invoking non-bailable charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused teacher is absconding. The complainant also alleged that the police were hesitant in intervening.

The insulted teacher and her family members have said that they would go on a hunger stir in front of the school from next month to protest over any delay in arresting the accused. Deputy Superintendent of Police Binu Sreedhar said the investigation is on.