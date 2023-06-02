IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala for next 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds from Friday to Tuesday (June 2- 6), predicted India Meteorological Department. As per the alert issued on Friday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the same region within 24 hours.



A yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts from Thursday to Monday.

District-wise yellow alert:

May 2 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki

May 3: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki

May 4: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

May 5: Pathanamthitta, Idukki

High tide warning issued

IMD has also asked the fishermen and people living near coastal areas to exercise extreme caution given the chances of high tides on the Kerala coast.

The National Ocean Status Research Centre (INCOIS) said tides as high as 0.5 to 0.7 metres are expected on the Kerala coast on Friday till 11.30 pm and the speed is likely to change between 10 cm and 30 cm per second.

People living in areas that are prone to tidal wave attacks have been advised to shift to safe locations as directed by the authorities.

The public has also been advised not to visit beaches and sea on Friday. Fishermen have been asked to ensure the safety of their fishing boats and essential equipment.