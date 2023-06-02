Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala for next 5 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2023 11:07 AM IST Updated: June 02, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Rain / Kochi | File Photo: Josekutty Panackal / Manorama
File Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds from Friday to Tuesday (June 2- 6), predicted India Meteorological Department. As per the alert issued on Friday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the same region within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts from Thursday to Monday.

Podcast
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
All about monsoon, El Nino and shifting rain patterns | News Brake Ep 68
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
 

District-wise yellow alert:
May 2 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki
May 3: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki
May 4: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki
May 5: Pathanamthitta, Idukki

RELATED ARTICLES

High tide warning issued
IMD has also asked the fishermen and people living near coastal areas to exercise extreme caution given the chances of high tides on the Kerala coast.

The National Ocean Status Research Centre (INCOIS) said tides as high as 0.5 to 0.7 metres are expected on the Kerala coast on Friday till 11.30 pm and the speed is likely to change between 10 cm and 30 cm per second.

People living in areas that are prone to tidal wave attacks have been advised to shift to safe locations as directed by the authorities.

The public has also been advised not to visit beaches and sea on Friday. Fishermen have been asked to ensure the safety of their fishing boats and essential equipment.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.