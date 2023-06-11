Fire at textile shop in Kozhikode's Ramanattukara, no casualties

Kozhikode: A fire broke out at a textile shop in Ramanattukara in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The incident happened at White Silks around 11.15 am. Though some stock damage was reported, there are no casualties.

The fire broke out in a three-metre radius on the ground floor of the three-storey building. As per reports, it is the smoke which engulfed the floor that caused more problems than the fire.

Fire and rescue services personnel from Kozhikode's Meenchantha and Beach stations reached the spot immediately and doused the blaze.

According to Meenchantha fire station officer Roby Varghese, inspections will have to be conducted by forensic and electric experts to ascertain the cause of the fire.