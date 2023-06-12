In separate incidents, MVD, CGST officers held while taking bribes

In separate incidents in Kerala on Monday, a Motor Vehicle Inspector and an official with the Central Goods and Services Tax were arrested while taking bribes.

In Wayanad, CGST SP Pravinder Singh was caught in the act of receiving Rs 1 lakh by the Vigilance.

Meanwhile, in Alappuzha, an assistant motor vehicle inspector was held while taking Rs 25,000 as a bribe.

MVD official S Satheesh was in his uniform and in the official vehicle when he was intercepted by a team of Vigilance sleuths.

According to reports, Satheesh had demanded a bribe from contractors to permit overloading tipper lorries.