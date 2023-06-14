Kerala assembly ruckus case: Ex-MLAs withdraw plea seeking reinvestigation

Thiruvananthapuram: Two former women MLAs of Left Democratic Front have withdrawn their plea seeking reinvestigation into the 2015 assembly ruckus case from the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here on Wednesday.



After, examining the charge-sheet, the Supreme Court has ruled that the plea seeking reinvestigation would not stand before the law. Following this, the ex-MLAs decided to step back from proceeding with their petition.

Meanwhile, the prosecution informed the CJM court that visuals of the assembly ruckus case would be submitted in court, which will consider the case on June 19. Thiruvananthapuram chief judicial magistrate Shibu Daniel considered the petition.

Former CPM MLAs E S Bijimol and Geetha Gopi moved the plea in the CJM court alleging drawbacks in the investigation. They claimed that they were injured in the assembly ruckus in 2014, but museum police who probed the case did not record their statements.

The ex-MLAs approached the court seeking reinvestigation when the court is all set to decide the date for the trial in the case.

The case relates to the ruckus in the Kerala assembly on March 13, 2015, which ended up in violent clashes. The house witnessed a hullabaloo after LDF-led opposition members tried to prevent then finance minister KM Mani from presenting the budget alleging his role in the bar bribery case. Education minister V Sivankutty, MLA K T Jaleel and former MLAs K Ajith, CK Sadasivan and K Kumhammad are named as accused in the case.