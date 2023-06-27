4 new dengue cases confirmed in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Even as health authorities increased their efforts to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases, four new dengue cases were reported in the district on Tuesday.

The number of new patients who sought treatment for fever in the Out-Patient section in hospitals across the district touched 1,338.

Despite holding participatory preventive measures like observing a dry day and opening special fever clinics, statistics from hospitals show there has not been a slowdown in the spread of fever in the district.

"On Tuesday, 1,338 new cases of fever were reported from the district. Of these, four patients have dengue. Six people were admitted to different hospitals. As most people are affected by viral fever, it's better they keep away from the public. We advise them to use a hand towel when they sneeze or cough and use masks when they are in public," District Medical Officer Dr Rajaram told Onmanorama.

In Government Medical College alone, over 40 dengue patients have been admitted in June. Considering the surge in numbers, the government medical college has started making arrangements to accommodate more patients.

The former casualty will be turned into a fever clinic and patients will be admitted soon.

Intermittent rain, with the sun shining brightly on non-rainy days, helps dengue spread faster, said Dr Manu Lal, medical officer for Kodiyathur panchayat, where a dengue case was reported recently.

New dengue cases were reported in the 7th ward, where rubber plantations are the main source of livelihood. "The patient is completely cured. Still, the possibility of spreading is very high here, as there are lots of pots filled with rain water," said Dr Manu.