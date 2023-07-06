Monsoon turns vigorous over Kerala, widespread damage reported

Thiruvananthapuram: Extremely heavy rainfall has been continuing to batter Kerala after the southwest monsoon intensified in the state. Several houses were damaged in rain-related accidents. Sea incursion continued to trouble coastal residents in Kochi and Kollam as seawater is flowing into the houses.



Residents of Wayanad Puzhamkuni colony were stranded after Kallur river started to overflow. Manorama News reported that the fire force reached the spot to rescue these people.

Two deaths were reported in rain-related accidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Chandran (68) died while cutting a tree and a 15- year-old boy drowned in a pond at Aryand.

In Kozhikode, three houses were damaged in sea incursion at Santhi Nagar colony. The families in these houses said that the authority didn't take any action to shift them to safe locations. Chaliyar and Cherupuzha rivers are in full spate posing a flood threat to Mavoor area.

Water logging has reportedly affected normal lives in many places, especially in southern Kerala. In Kottayam district, traffic was partially interrupted after Kottayam-Kumarakom-Cherthala road submerged. As heavy rains continued in the district, Meenachilar river has been overflowing leaving several houses inundated.

KSRTC has suspended services to Muttarkulangara, Thayankari and Mithrakari in Alappuzha after the water level on the flooded roads continued to rise.

In Pathanamthitta, Pamaba river is overflowing. Low-lying areas close to the river are completely submerged. Traffic was interrupted in Vaniyamkulam in Palakkad's Ottapalam after trees were uprooted and fell on the road.

In Alappuzha, heavy rains damaged crops leaving thousands of farmers in distress. According to reports the district suffered a loss of Rs 8 cr in the agriculture sector. The water level crossed the danger mark in five places at Kuttanad. Low-lying areas at Upper Kuttanad have been completely flooded by Wednesday night. Many areas are stranded due to flooding. At present, 9 relief camps are opened in the district. KSRTC has cancelled services through Haripad route after the sea incursion intensified. Authority has taken action to solve water logging on National Highway. Directions have been given to cancel boat services in the district.

A mudslide was reported in Kannur's Elayavoor. The locals stated that mudslide is increasing when rain batters the area. The gate and compound wall of a house were destroyed in the mudslide. People in six houses in the area have been shifted to safe places. Crops were destroyed when a landslide hit Kannur's Kappimala. A huge number of houses are reeling under water in Panur area.

In Thrissur, trees were uprooted and crops were destroyed in gusty winds.

Mudslide is increasing in Kannur's Elayavoor as rain intensifies. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains accompanied by lightning in Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode within the next three hours. An orange alert is sounded in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday.