Nikhil Thomas gets bail in fake degree certificate case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2023 01:31 PM IST
Nikhil Thomas | SFI Alappuzha
Nikhil Thomas. Image - Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted conditional bail to expelled SFI leader Nikhil Thomas has obtained bail in the fake degree certificate case here on Friday.

Nikhil Thomas, former Alappuzha area committee secretary of SFI is booked for obtaining MCom admission at MSM College, Kayamkulam by producing a fake degree certificate.

A special investigation team in charge of the case nabbed Nikhil from Kottayam on June 23.

Kayamkulam police registered a cheating case against him over a complaint filed by Kerala university.

SFI and CPM expelled him after Kalinga University in Chhatisgarh confirmed that he submitted a fake certificate.

