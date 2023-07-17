Malayalam
Student injured after being hit by bike on zebra crossing in Kannur

Our Correspondent
Published: July 17, 2023 08:01 PM IST Updated: July 17, 2023 08:27 PM IST
zebra crossing in Taliparamaba
A plus two girl was hit by a speeding bike in Kannur's Taliparamaba on Monday. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A plus-two student was injured after being hit by a motorbike over a zebra crossing at Taliparamba here on Monday.Narikode native Ananya who was injured in the accident is out of danger, said hospital sources.

Manorama News reported that accidents caused by vehicles ignoring pedestrians on zebra crossing were frequent at Taliparamba.

People of the locality have alleged that despite repeated accidents, traffic police or home guard are not deployed.Similar cases have been reported from elsewhere in the state, reported Manorama News.

On February 9, the High Court of Kerala issued an order to ensure the safety of pedestrians on all major roads in the state.

While hearing an accident case, the court said that pedestrian crossings must be marked and enforced on all main roads. The HC also ruled that the driver will be held responsible for the accident on zebra crossings.

"The Rules of the Road Regulations, 1989, render it statutorily obliged for the driver of a Motor Vehicle to slow down at a road intersection, a road junction, pedestrian crossing or a road corner,” noted the court.

It is alleged that the instances of drivers violating pedestrians' rights over zebra crossings were rampant. Manorama News has aired visuals of several such incidents.

