Boy crushed to death after wall collapses in Malappuram

Malappuram: A three-year-old boy was killed after a compound wall collapsed at his residence in Tanur here on Monday. The deceased is Farzeen Isal, son of Faslu and Afni at Karadu in Tanur.

The incident took place around 9.30 am on Monday. The boy was playing in the courtyard of his house when the rain-soaked wall collapsed crushing him to death.

According to reports, the boy suffered severe injuries as the hollow bricks fell over him when the wall collapsed. Though the boy was rushed to the nearby private hospital, doctors declared him dead.

The body has been shifted to Tirur district hospital for post-mortem. Farzeen is the youngest son of his parents.