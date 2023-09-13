Sudhakaran says CM Pinarayi lied about CBI’s solar report in Assembly, cites document

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement in the Kerala Assembly that the state government had not received a copy of the CBI's final report in the solar sexual abuse case was a blatant lie, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said on Wednesday.

The Congress leader said the government had received a copy of the report on June 19, 2023. He said the fact has been stated on the final page of the 76-page CBI report itself.

"Senior government pleader S Chandrasekharan Nair had submitted an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram for getting a copy of the CBI report. It was provided on June 19. The chief minister made the blatant lie in the assembly after sitting on the report for three months. It's a brazen breach of the privileges of MLAs," Sudhakaran said in a statement.

Chief Minister Pinarayi had on Monday said his government would legally examine and take requisite action on any request by the Congress-led UDF opposition for a CBI probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy to implicate Oommen Chandy in the sexual exploitation case. Vijayan said that while there was no material before the government to take such action on its own, if the opposition provides the same with its request, it would be considered. He was responding to the debate on UDF's motion for adjourning the House to discuss the issue of the alleged conspiracy which was reportedly mentioned in a report filed by the CBI before a magisterial court recently.

Reiterating the Congress' charges that Pinarayi misused the solar scam for political gains, Sudhakaran said evidence that the CPM leader used the case for hounding former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy were coming out.

Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: LDF Media Cell

"The details of 'Dallal' (middleman) Nandakumar meeting the chief minister on several occasions have already come out. Nandakumar got the letter written by the complainant woman by paying her Rs 50 lakh. The CBI report makes it clear that Nandakumar paid money to the woman due to intense pressure from the CPM. It was the heneous method plotted by the CPM to win elections," he said.

K B Ganesh Kumar. File photo.

He said the chief minister was silent on the role of LDF MLA K B Ganesh Kumar in forging the letter containing sexual allegations against Oommen Chandy. "There has been no action against him even after the starling revelation that Ganesh Kumar kept the 'controversial woman' confined for six months. No action has been taken against Minister Saji Cheriyan and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan who also played crucial roles in hounding Oommen Chandy," he said.