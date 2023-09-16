Malayalam
Issue guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims in wake of Nipah outbreak: Kerala HC tells govt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 07:03 AM IST Updated: September 16, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: With the monthly puja at Sabarimala scheduled to open on Sunday, the Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government to issue Nipah-specific guidelines to the pilgrims.

The court asked the Travancore Devaswom Board commissioner to hold discussions with the health secretary and take a decision on the matter.

The hilltop shrine in Pathanamthitta district opens for five days every Malayalam month. This month, it will open for pilgrims on Sunday. The state government, meanwhile, informed the court that restrictions have been imposed in the northern Kozhikode district.

A fresh case of Nipah virus was confirmed in Kozhikode on Friday, taking the total number of people infected to six. The state has so far reported two fatalities.

(With PTI inputs.)

