Kollam: The police on Sunday took five hearing and speech impaired students into custody for obstructing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's motorcade. They are students of National Institute for Speech Hearing (NISH) in Thiruvananthapuram. All of them hail from other states.

The students were returning from Kottayam to Thiruvanthapuram after sightseeing. The incident took place at Murukkumon near Chadayamangalam of Kerala's Kollam district.

The Chief Minister was heading to Thiruvananthapuram. The students did not give way to the Chief Minister's pilot vehicle despite repeated honking.

The police realised that they were differently abled after taking them into custody. The students said that they could not see anything due to the heavy rain. The police released them after summoning their teachers.