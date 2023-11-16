'Kozhikode may witness blasts like Kalamassery if...,' Maoists threaten Collector

Kozhikode: District Collector Snehil Kumar received a threatening message from banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Wednesday.

"If the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government continues to hound us, Kozhikode will witness an explosion similar to Kalamassery," a letter addressed to the Collector said.

The Collector has handed over the letter to the special branch. The special branch has handed over the same to the Nadakkavu police. A case is yet to be registered on the matter.

The threat assumes significance as the State Government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme is scheduled in Kozhikode on November 25.

Last week, two Maoists suffered injuries in a gunfight with commandos of the Thunderbolts unit in the forest at Uruppumkutty near Ayyankunnu in Iritty, Kannur. Maoists have been spotted in the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining areas in the past few months. On October 30, a three-member Maoist gang had fired at three forest watchers at Chavachi in the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary near Irritty.

Recently, two other Maoists were arrested from Wayanad following an exchange of fire with the Thunderbolts.