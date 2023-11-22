Malayalam
Heavy rain in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in several districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2023 05:11 PM IST
Representational Image: AFP
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu. India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds will lash all districts across the state by 7 pm.

The Met Department has sounded an orange and yellow alerts for various districts on Wednesday.  Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts are placed under orange alert, while a yellow alert is sounded for all other districts except Kasaragod.

Latest reports confirmed that heavy rainfall is continuing in Pathanamthitta since Wednesday morning. Waterlogging on roads interrupted traffic in many places.

Yellow alert in districts
Novemebr 23: Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Wayanad
November 24: Ernakulam

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has asked the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid untoward incidents. Coastal residents have been asked to shift to safe locations as directed by the officials. 

