Tell them 'Poda', Kerala CM urges girls to reject dowry-seekers

Angamaly: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged young women to have the courage to reject marriage proposals if the groom or his family demands dowry. He made the remark while talking about the suicide of Dr Shahana, a female post-graduate medical student who died by suicide after the doctor she was set to marry allegedly backed out of the proposal as her family couldn't meet the hefty dowry demand.



"If someone demands dowry, they (women) should be able to strongly reject such proposals. Our girls must show the courage to tell those guys 'Poda' and move on. Society and families need to support them for that," Pinarayi Vijayan said. Responding to questions at a press conference here on Thursday, the chief minister said that society should view such instances seriously and that the government was viewing the matter seriously to take suitable steps.

" At the same time, it is also the responsibility of the parents and families of girls and women to prevent such practices. To strengthen our society, we need to ensure that young women and girls become more confident,” he added. There should be a general awareness that demanding and accepting dowry is wrong, he said.

" The public and societal mindset needs to change. We should also be able to take strong legal measures against such practices," the CM added.

Shahana (26), a postgraduate student in the surgery department of the Government Medical College here, was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday. Shahana allegedly took the extreme step as she was depressed due to a big dowry sought by the groom's family, her family had alleged. Based on their statements, her friend Ruwais, who is also a postgraduate doctor in the same college, was taken into custody from Karunagappally on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)