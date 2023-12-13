Not Centre, state government should solve Sabarimala overcrowding: Kunhalikutty

Kannur: UDF MPs' demand for Centre's intervention to manage crowd and security at Sabarimala hill shrine has not found the full support of IUML strongman and deputy leader of opposition in Kerala, PK Kunhalikutty.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the IUML general secretary said the MPs' protest was merely a response to the state government's failure to tackle overcrowding at the Ayyappa Temple. “Here, it is the fundamental responsibility of the elected government to ensure facilities and security in Sabarimala and we want them to do it,” Kunhalikutty said.

He said the UDF parliamentarians were helpless on the issue. “The present situation in Sabarimala is too serious. In fact, we are sitting on a 'bomb' that can make an unpredictable impact. With its inability to address it, the state government forced the MPs to protest in Delhi.”

On the ongoing tussle between the LDF government in Kerala and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kunhalikutty said: “The government is responsible for ensuring security to the Governor. At the same time, the governor should maintain the dignity of his position. Unfortunately, the governor and the government have failed to keep their responsibilities.”