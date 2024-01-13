Kerala police deploy 1,000 additional personnel at Sabarimala for Makaravilakku festival

Sabarimala: Kerala police have deployed 1,000 additional personnel at Sabarimala ahead of the annual Makaravilakku festival on January 15 anticipating a huge rush and to ensure foolproof security, said State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb.

He was speaking after attending a meeting held at the Devaswom Complex here and visiting the hill shrine premises to review the security measures for the festival, which expects nearly four lakh pilgrims to reach the temple. “The extra 1,000 police personnel, which includes four SPs, 19 DySPs, and 15 Inspectors, have been deployed at strategic points like Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal and Pandithavalam,” the DGP said.

A proper exit plan is in place for pilgrims descending the hill after the Makara Jyothi darshan to avoid any untoward incidents. All arrangements, including proper lighting at places where devotees converge to witness the Makara Jyothi (sacred light), have been completed. A total of 10 viewpoints have been set up. The police will work closely with other departments to ensure the festival concludes smoothly, the DGP added.

Four exit routes

As per the police's crowd management strategies, four exit routes have been identified for pilgrims returning to the Pampa base after witnessing the Makara Jyothi on the eastern horizon of the Ponnambalamedu, located opposite Sabarimala temple.

1. Pilgrims stationed at the Pandithavalam junction should descend through the right side to first arrive at the Malikappuram temple and then proceed to the jeep road by crossing the Bailey bridge located behind the Annadana Mandapam.

2. Take a left turn from Pandithavalam junction to proceed via the path below the Darshana complex and Koprakalam to reach KSEB Junction, before further moving towards Jeep road.

3. The third route starts from the Malikappuram side via the main Nadapandal and flyover to arrive at the KSEB junction before proceeding to the Jeep road.

4. Those pilgrims stationed at the backside of the northern temple entrance should proceed via the Devaswom Mess area and Bhasmakulam to reach the Bailey bridge and then move towards the Jeep road.

No trekking from Pampa after 11.30 am on Monday

Pilgrims will not be allowed to climb the hill after 11.30 am on Monday. Nearly 1.5 to two lakh pilgrims are expected to arrive at the hill shrine on the day. This is besides those camping at the temple premises and places like Pandithavalam.

Dolly services will be further enhanced to rush those pilgrims suffering health-related issues to the nearest health centre. More cane chairs will be made available for this purpose.

Joint searches in coordination with other law enforcement agencies will be conducted in the forest areas and along its fringes. Additional light arrangements will be set up on a war footing if any areas are not well-lit.

Following are the directions that the pilgrims should adhere to without fail:

1. The pilgrims should camp only in the designated areas.

2. Under no circumstance should they light a fire or cook food in their camping areas. If they arrive with ingredients for cooking, the same will be seized.

3. No shop in Sannidhanam should sell cooking vessels.

4. Pilgrims shouldn’t enter forest areas, cut tree branches or perch on top of trees.

5. Pilgrims shouldn’t station themselves on top of concrete buildings to witness the Makara Jyothi.

KSRTC to deploy 800 buses

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will deploy 800 buses on the day of Makaravilakku day to ensure hassle-free services to and from Pampa.

“The buses will be parked at the designated area in the stretch between Pampa Hilltop and Elavunkal. The services will run till the temple closes on January 20. Long-haul services will be operated from Pampa till 4 am on January 21.