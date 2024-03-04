SFI in the dock for mob trial at Kozhikode college

Kozhikode: The Students Federation of India (SFI), which has been facing flak over its alleged involvement in the death of Sidharthan J S of Wayanad Veterinary University, has now been accused of physically assaulting a student of a Koyilandy college.

C R Amal Krishna, from R Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam Arts and Science College at Kollam in Koyilandy, has complained to the police that senior students, led by the college students union chairman R Abhay Krishna, repeatedly beat him up at a house near the college. He is a second-year BSc student.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against Abhay, SFI unit secretary Anu Nath, other leaders Nava Jyoth and Abhinand, and 20 other unidentified students from the college.

Amal filed the complaint on Saturday. In it, he claimed that he suffered injuries due to the repeated torture by the SFI members. He said his nasal bone was broken in the attack.

He said he was attacked on Friday (March 1) and then they took him to the Taluk hospital claiming that he was injured in a bike accident. Later his family took him to a private hospital when he could not suffer the pain.

Amal and his father A V Chandran, who is the village officer from Payyoli, complained to the college principal C P Sujesh, who told reporters that the authority concerned would inquire into the incident the very next working day.