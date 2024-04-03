Straying tiger falls into the well near a house in Wayanad

Wayanad: A tiger which was roaming around in search of prey strayed into the bushy premises of a house and accidentally fell into the well at Moonnanakkuzhy near Sulthan Bathery. House owner Kakkanad Sreenath was in for a frightening sight in the morning as he found a tiger in the well.



He had felt something amiss after the tank did not fill within the usual time although the motor was switched on. He went to check the water level in the tank and found a tiger. He soon alerted the officials concerned. The well was located in a corner of the farm overgrown with shrubs and bushes.

On the directions of South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Shajna Karim, a team of forest department personnel, reached the spot. Darting experts, veterinarians and members of the Rapid Response Team of the forest department have also headed to the spot.