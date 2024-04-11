Wildfire engulfs 20 km stretch in Wayanad's Muthanga

Wayanad: As the mercury level continued to rise, a massive wildfire broke out at Moolankavu area in Muthanga here on Friday. According to the natives, the flames engulfed a stretch of 20 kilometres including a rubber plantation.

It is learnt that dead bamboo trees caught fire at first. Fire Force personnel, forest officials and residents are trying to extinguish the fire here. The fire force officials are using equipment including blowers to put out the fire that is spreading rapidly towards the forest.



According to reports, strong wind in the area turned the mission into a challenging one. The forest officials said that precautions have been taken to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas.