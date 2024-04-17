Bird flu confirmed in parts of Alappuzha; culling operations underway

Alappuzha: Bird flu (Avian Influenza H5N1) was confirmed in parts of Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Samples from ducks in Vilakkumaram farmland, located in Ward 1 of Edathua panchayat and Ward 3 of Cheruthana panchayat, tested positive for the flu at a lab in Bhopal.

Authorities have initiated plans to cull all farm birds within a one-kilometre radius of the affected area, following the central government's action plan.

This decision was made during a meeting led by the district collector, with additional preparations taken by the Animal Welfare Board.