Kollam resident who died in Kuwait blaze jumped off the flat in panic: Relatives

Shameer Umarudheen, one of the Keralites who died in Kuwait building fire, may have jumped off the flat in panic, his relatives said. A resident of Vayyankara ( Shooranadu - Kayamkulam route), Shameer was employed as a driver in Kuwait. He was the second son of Umarudheen and Safeena. He was married to Surumi.



'' We got a call around 12 pm informing about his death. From the photo we received, it is suspected that he jumped off the building. It was said that the entire building was filled with smoke following fire outbreak. Another resident of Shooranadu who worked with Shameer fractured his leg and has been admitted to a hospital, we have been told. We are trying to contact the responsible persons to bring his body home,'' said Safedu, a close relative of Shameer.



Shameer and his family were earlier staying at Payyakode in Pooyapally gram panchayat. Later they moved to Vayyankara. He got married two years ago. He called his parents and family from Kuwait four days ago. He had come home nine months ago. According to relatives, he had plans to visit home soon. His death has left an entire village shocked. Shameer and his father known as Raju Mesthiri among the residents were popular in the village. Shameer has three brothers.

