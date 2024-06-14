Special assembly held at Alappuzha schools after student dies of rabies

Alappuzha: Special assembly sessions were held in schools across the Alappuzha district to promote awareness about rabies in the aftermath of the death of a student following a dog bite.

The special assemblies were held in 740 schools with the participation of 1,59,095 students and 7,687 teachers. The Health Department had deputed 848 health workers to oversee the special classes carried out in these schools as part of the programme.

Last month, 9-year-old Devanarayanan from Haripad died due to rabies. He sustained injuries from falling into a drain after being attacked by a street dog. As there were no major cuts or bruises, the child was given only first aid from a hospital and taken home. However, Devanarayan soon developed symptoms of rabies including breathing difficulties and eventually died on May 30. Subsequent tests confirmed that the child had died of rabies.

“It was the death of the child earlier this month due to rabies that prompted the health department to carry out this mass exercise,” said Soumya Bineesh, health worker in charge of schools in the Paravoor area in Alappuzha.

Children in their innocence can often be seen pampering animals, especially cats and puppies. They are also frequently victims of dog attacks. Danger lurks in these situations as a small scratch or bite can potentially infect them with rabies.

The schools welcomed the move by the health department, hailing the objective and the conduct of the event. “It was a programme with immense relevance and was carried out at an apt time,” said Dani Netto, Headmistress of St Joseph's High School, Punnapra. “Children, especially the smaller ones, need to be made aware of the dangers of rabies. The students enthusiastically took part in it, as did the teachers. This was an excellent initiative on the part of the health department.”

Soumya Bineesh said they expect more such awareness events to be held at schools.