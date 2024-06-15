Kattappana man visiting pregnant wife hacked to death by neighbour

Idukki: A 35-year-old man was hacked to death in front of his wife's house by a neighbour at Kattappana in Idukki on Friday.

Subin Francis of Kakkattkada Kalappurakal died in the attack from Venmanthara Babu (58). The accused, who is allegedly a drug addict, has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm near the Suvarnagiri Bhajana Madom. Subin was visiting his wife, who is pregnant with their second child. He was attacked by Babu with an axe, after a quarrel.

Subin was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. Babu tried to attack the police, who came to take him into custody. Sub-Inspector Udayakumar sustained an injury on his arm while trying to apprehend Babu.

Subin leaves his wife Libia and daughter Essa.