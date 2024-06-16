Malayalam
Tremors felt in Thrissur, Palakkad for second consecutive day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 16, 2024 06:53 AM IST
Earthquake. (Photo: IANS)
Representational Image: IANS
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur/ Palalakkad: After recording an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on Saturday morning, mild tremors were felt in several places of Thrissur and Palakkad in the wee hours of Sunday. Manorama News reported that residents of Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Veloor and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur experienced the earthquake for a few seconds around 3.55 am on Sunday.

In Palakkad, tremors were reported from Thrithala and Aanakkara regions. It is learnt that similar places in both districts experienced the phenomenon for the second consecutive day. The district authorities said that there is no need for panic and added that tremors are likely to hit the places again.

On Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS)) reported that an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in Thrissur at 8.15 am.  However, there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. NCS, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, posted on X that the earthquake's epicentre was at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kms. Officials of state Geology department and others have started a study on the earthquake in Thrissur.

