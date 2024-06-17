Youth ran over officer to cover up drug deal; SI out of danger

Palakkad: The youth who ran his car over a Grade Sub Inspector during a vehicle inspection in Thirthala had been trying to escape in a bid to cover up a drug deal, police said. The police team had arrived at the scene while the accused, Allen Abhilash, and his friend, Ajeesh, a native of Ottapalam, were dealing drugs.

During interrogation, Allen revealed that he had abruptly reversed the vehicle and tried to escape out of fear of being caught. The police soon recovered details of Allen's drug deals from his phone.

Ajeesh was subsequently arrested and taken into custody in Thrissur. Both accused will be produced in the Alathur court. They face four charges, including attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the injured Grade SI, Sasi Kumar, has overcome the danger situation. The hit-and-run case has been handed over to the Chalissery Inspector. The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday near Vellainkallu Mangalam, Trithala. The police had found the car parked in an isolated location under suspicious circumstances at night. As soon as the cops approached the car, those inside tried to escape by reversing the vehicle.

Although Sasikumar and another officer tried to intercept by standing in front of the vehicle, the car hit them and fled the scene. Following an investigation and examination of CCTV footage, the police soon took the vehicle owner, a native of Njangattiri, into custody. A follow-up probe revealed that the car was driven by one of his relatives. Allen was nabbed in Pattambi on Sunday afternoon.