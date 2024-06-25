One-year-old boy dies after TV falls on him in Ernakulam

Ernakulam: In a freak accident, a one-year-old boy died after a television set along with its stand fell on him while playing at his house in Muvattupuzha here. The accident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday. Abdul Samad, son of Paipra native Anas breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.



According to reports, the television fell over the boy when he was playing with it. Though he was rushed to the nearby private hospital in Muvattupuzha, immediately after the accident, he was later shifted to Kochi hospital for expert medical care. Manorama News reported that the child succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday. His body will be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.