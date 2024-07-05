Gas cylinder explodes in Kozhikode tea stall, one injured

Kozhikode: One person was injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a tea stall in Muthalakulam here on Friday. The injured person was admitted to a nearby hospital with burn injuries.

The incident occurred at around at 7am at a tea stall. Only two workers-one from Malappuram and the other from another state- were at the shop at the time of the explosion. While one employee ran out, the other was injured. The tea stall, which is usually bustling with customers by 7.30am, was completely gutted.

The fire was quickly prevented from spreading to other shops due to the quick response of the fire force unit. A window pane of the shop across the road was shattered after an object flew across the street due to the explosion's impact.