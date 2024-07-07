Infectious diseases surge in Kerala as rains take a break

Thiruvananthapuram: With the relentless rains taking a pause, Kerala has found itself in the grip of a surge in infectious diseases. Over the past five days alone, an estimated 66,880 individuals have sought treatment for fever, with 11,050 seeking help in a single day on Saturday. Three people have died while under treatment. Malappuram has been hit the hardest, with 1,749 patients reported.

Among the 2,113 who sought medical attention for suspected dengue fever, 652 cases were confirmed. Leptospirosis has claimed the lives of four individuals. Diarrhea-related illnesses have affected 20,016 people, resulting in one death. Additionally, four cases of H1N1 death have been confirmed.

These statistics are drawn from government hospitals of the state alone. Due to a strike by National Health Mission (NHM) employees, the government did not release data on infectious diseases from July 1 onwards. The data for the past six days was only made available on Saturday.