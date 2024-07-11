Mosquito larvae on house premises, Thrissur man fined Rs 2,000 by court

A court has slapped a penalty of Rs 2,000 on a house owner in Irinjalakuda after mosquito larvae were found on his house premises. This is said to be the first case and court ruling in the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023.

On May 27, as part of dengue fever prevention efforts, health supervisor from Anandapuram Health Centre KP Jobi found mosquito larvae at the residence of KV Antu at Pullur in Irinjalakuda.



A case was filed under Section 53(1) of the Kerala Public Health Act. The Irinjalakuda judicial first class magistrate court held a hearing on July 10 and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Antu. Before the implementation of the amended Kerala Public Health Act, only the block medical officer had the authority to take such actions. Now, junior health inspectors and other officials have the power to prepare a mahazar (inspection report) and register a case if they find any violations during inspections.

The court can impose fines up to Rs 10,000. Since the current regulations are not yet in force, fines can only be paid through the court.