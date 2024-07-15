UDF MPs agree to stand with Kerala govt in fight against Centre for state's rights

Thiruvananthapuram: All Parliamentarians from Kerala, regardless of party affiliation, came together at a meeting convened and chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday and decided to jointly petition the union government over matters concerned with the financial sector of the state. The chief minister's office said the Parliamentarians have agreed to stand together, setting aside their political differences, in order to protect the interests of the state.

Alappuzha MP and senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said his party was ready to fight for what is rightfully due to the state. "The CM asked the MPs to intervene for the timely completion of the central projects, effective fund utilisation, and to draw the attention of the union government to development projects in the state," a release issued by the CMO said.

Vijayan sought the complete cooperation of the MPs in this regard. The meeting has decided to put pressure on the union government over various demands, including the setting up of an AIIMS at Kozhikode, getting the dues for the health sector from National Health Mission, various rail projects, development of Kannur International Airport, and matters connected with the Food Safety Act, among others.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Power Minister K Krishnankutty, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and Health Minister Veena George, among others, participated. The elected Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the state took part in the meeting, which was also attended by Chief Secretary V Venu, senior department secretaries and other officials.