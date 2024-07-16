Man sets estranged wife's house afire in Palakkad; miraculous escape for family

Palakkad: A three-member family had a miraculous escape from their burning house at Pathrippala here on Monday. The house occupied by Parayil Noorjahan (40) was set on fire by her second husband Farooq. According to police, Farooq plotted the crime to take revenge on his estranged wife. After setting the house afire, Farooq attempted suicide by slitting his wrist. The cops found injured Farooq inside the washroom of the same house.



Apart from Noorjahan, her son Salman Fariz (20) and her mother Mariya (60) were in the house when Farooq attacked the house. Noticing the blaze, the three-member family managed to escape before the fire engulfed the house.

Farooq and Noorjahan were living in the same house earlier. It is learnt that the couple was separated for nearly 2 years. Last week, Farooq visited the house with a diesel can and issued a death threat against his wife and family. Following this, Noorjahan approached the police and filed a complaint against her husband.

In the wee hours of Monday, Farooq reached Noorjahan's house and set the house on fire after pouring diesel. Noorjahan's mother Mariya spotted the fire spreading from the main door and doormat. Hearing Mariya's scream, other family members woke up. Though Noorjahan's son tried to open the main door, it was stuck. Later, he broke the roof of the house and rescued his mother and grandmother. A tragedy was averted as the fire did not spread quickly. Mankara police reached the spot as informed by the family. Farooq was found unconscious with slit marks on his wrist inside the washroom during a search conducted by the cops and neighbours. He was rushed to the district hospital.