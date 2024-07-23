Shirur natives say loud explosion, earthquake occured in Gangavali during landslide

Karwar (Karnataka): On the fateful day Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode, vanished in Shirur during a catastrophic landslide, the Gangavali River here witnessed an enormous explosion and an earthquake, according to locals.



Across the river, which is about half a kilometre wide, lies the village of Madangeri Ulavare, predominantly inhabited by fishermen and tribal communities. The explosion wreaked havoc here, completely destroying six houses and leaving nine people missing. So far, only the body of one woman has been recovered. Seven individuals who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital. The homes’ utensils and appliances were damaged.

During the landslip, two LPG bullet tankers too had fallen into the river from the National Highway here. Only one has been recovered, found seven kilometres downstream. While the body of the second truck driver was found, the tanker remains missing. It is believed that the tanker may have exploded underwater, causing the explosive sound and sudden rise in water levels.

The landslide caused a massive surge in the river, resembling a tsunami. Eyewitness Thammu Venkata described the river water as boiling hot, though no fire was visible.

They have thrown dirt on our hopes, laments Arjun’s mother

Talking to the media on Monday, Arjun’s mother expressed her deep dissatisfaction with the ongoing search operation which has been underway since Tuesday.

Arjun's family addresses media. Photo: Manorama News

“We had high expectations for the Army’s arrival, but they came unprepared. It feels like they don’t value human life. Their efforts seem focused on proving the truck was never there,” she lamented. Despite losing hope of finding Arjun alive, she said she is bracing herself for any news. “I was hopeful about the search under the army. Now I feel that was a mistake’’, she added.

Arjun’s wife, Krishnapriya, too echoed the diminishing hope. “The search between the river and the road must intensify. I want to see Arjun one last time,” she pleaded.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking urgent intervention to locate Arjun. The Supreme Court had directed the petitioner, KR Subash Chandran, to approach the High Court. The petition accuses the Karnataka government of negligence in the search efforts.

