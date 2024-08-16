Kannur man hacks to death wife, mother-in-law

A man in Kannur hacked to death his wife and mother-in-law allegedly over a family dispute on Friday. The incident took place at Kakkayangad near Muzhakkunnu in the Kannur district.

The deceased are Panachikkadavath P K Alima (53) and her daughter Selma (30). The accused in Selma's husband Shahul Hameed, a native of Valancherry in Malappuram district. Salma's 12-year-old son Fahad was also injured.

According to reports, Hameed also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. The bodies of Alima and Selma have been shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College.