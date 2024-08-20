Idukki woman fakes Rs 20 lakh robbery to dupe chit fund depositors

Nedumkandam: A police investigation into an alleged daylight robbery near Udumbanchola has revealed that the woman's complaint was fabricated. According to the initial report filed by the woman, unidentified individuals had broken into her home in Kombayar while she was alone, throwing chili powder in her eyes before fleeing with Rs 20 lakh. However, within hours of the complaint, the police uncovered the truth.



The investigation began around 3 pm when a police team led by Nedumkandam Sub-Inspector AS Jayakrishnan arrived at the woman's house and began collecting evidence. The investigation was overseen by DYSP VA Nishad Mon. While recording her statement, the woman began to contradict herself and eventually admitted to fabricating the story.

"Upon learning that the forensic team was en route and that the situation would become more complicated, the woman confessed to making up the entire incident," said an official. Since no formal complaint had been filed against her, the police have yet to register a case.

Locals revealed that the woman had been running a chit fund in the area, and it is believed she concocted the story to mislead depositors after failing to gather enough funds to repay them.