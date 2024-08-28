Groom found dead in bathroom hours before wedding in Malappuram

Malappuram: A groom was found dead in the bathroom hours before his wedding on Wednesday. Jibin (30) from Kummaniparambu, Kondotty, Karipur, was found with his wrist slit. The initial assumption is suicide, though the reason remains unclear. Jibin, who worked in Sharjah, had returned to his hometown for the wedding.



On Wednesday morning, Jibin went to the bathroom for a shower before the ceremony but did not come out. When relatives broke open the door, they found his lifeless body with a slit wrist. Neither the family nor friends are aware of any issues. The body was taken to Manjeri Medical College Hospital. The police are also examining Jibin's phone call records.